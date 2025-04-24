BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,375 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of BellRing Brands worth $51,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in BellRing Brands by 747.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.82. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 5,100 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,166,691 shares in the company, valued at $87,851,832.30. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,218.68. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,828 shares of company stock worth $16,917,365. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

