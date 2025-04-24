MGO One Seven LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,202,000 after buying an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,721 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,533,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,489 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,870,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

