MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 523.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,538,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167,508 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 14,999.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,247,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,094,000 after buying an additional 2,232,361 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,339,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,643,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 612,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,624,000 after purchasing an additional 474,617 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $85.56.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.