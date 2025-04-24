T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,032 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.20% of Markel Group worth $265,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,446,902.40. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,797.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,828.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,755.28. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,433.06 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

