Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322,568 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $77,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 4.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 882,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,356,000 after purchasing an additional 461,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,991,000 after purchasing an additional 56,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Black Hills by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 68.88%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

