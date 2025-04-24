Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,303 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $73,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,136.37. This trade represents a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,029 shares of company stock worth $1,855,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $44.32 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

