Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 148,322 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 381,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 148,322 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $23,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 48,353 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 22,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,462,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,512,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $73.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46. The firm has a market cap of $154.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

