Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Position Boosted by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.55% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 825.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LGND opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $129.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $575,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,651.37. The trade was a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

