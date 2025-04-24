DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 813,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 220,627 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in DNOW were worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DNOW by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of DNOW by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNOW during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DNOW by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered DNOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DNOW from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.21. DNOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. DNOW had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $160.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

