RiverPark Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Bank of America dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,381. The trade was a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $37,239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,823,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,757,936.68. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 743,948 shares of company stock worth $92,210,640 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

