Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 6,924 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $12,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RHP opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.21. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Insider Activity

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

