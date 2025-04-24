Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Holdings Boosted by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global-E Online in the fourth quarter worth about $27,231,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Global-E Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Global-E Online by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. Global-E Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLBE. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Global-E Online from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

