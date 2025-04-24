RiverPark Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90,618 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,968,000 after buying an additional 1,009,966 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,407,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after buying an additional 291,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,503,000 after acquiring an additional 418,642 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $199,069.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,148.33. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.90, for a total transaction of $282,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,033,307. This represents a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,771 shares of company stock valued at $7,139,163 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $193.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.56, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.65 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

