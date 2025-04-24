J. Stern & Co. LLP Acquires 6,118 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.1% of J. Stern & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. J. Stern & Co. LLP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Tower by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Tower Stock Down 3.8 %
AMT stock opened at $212.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.98 and a 200-day moving average of $202.42. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 141.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.07.
American Tower Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
