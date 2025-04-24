RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,149,000 after acquiring an additional 229,466 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 403,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,794,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 358,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,221,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total value of $145,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,523.92. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total transaction of $919,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,776,379.60. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,031 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:RBC opened at $325.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.28 and its 200 day moving average is $322.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $241.43 and a 12 month high of $372.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on RBC Bearings from $410.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.20.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

