Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 167,692 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,692 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $25,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 116,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $101.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.