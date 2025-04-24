Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $24.91 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,980 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra Research raised NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.19.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NKE opened at $57.40 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

