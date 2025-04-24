D1 Capital Partners L.P. Has $84.06 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises approximately 1.4% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $84,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $308.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $275.06 and a one year high of $363.03.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,032.30. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

