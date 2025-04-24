Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 50,996 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,293,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,996 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,055,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 558,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 428.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 403,691 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1,643.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 418,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 394,580 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $185.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on E.W. Scripps from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

