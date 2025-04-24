Voya Investment Management LLC Has $528.69 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 17,941.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160,810 shares during the period. Atlassian accounts for 0.5% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.83% of Atlassian worth $528,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,308.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.73.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $526,962.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,147,814.56. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $1,475,228.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,587.76. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,565 shares of company stock valued at $64,512,723 in the last ninety days. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $208.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.92.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

