Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $9.26 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.15% of OneMain worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in OneMain by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on OneMain in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at $887,960.79. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $46.60 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $58.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.11%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

