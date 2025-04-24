Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $4.29 Million Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,995 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.94% of Calavo Growers worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,663,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after buying an additional 26,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,148,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after buying an additional 34,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after buying an additional 94,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Calavo Growers stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $502.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is 148.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 38,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $938,613.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 574,225 shares in the company, valued at $14,125,935. This represents a 7.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Snyder bought 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $74,959.29. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $120,312.81. This trade represents a 165.28 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,438 shares of company stock worth $1,771,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

