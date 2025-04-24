Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 13,279 Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.07% of Tennant at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tennant by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 99,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,830,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,957,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 2,337.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 52,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Tennant Price Performance

Shares of TNC stock opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Tennant declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 7,053 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $617,701.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,936.60. This trade represents a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barb Balinski sold 1,717 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $148,383.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,262.18. The trade was a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

