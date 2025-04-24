Penn Capital Management Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,497 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,329,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,094,000 after buying an additional 565,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Construction Partners by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,147,000 after buying an additional 642,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,362 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 839,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,295,000 after acquiring an additional 260,148 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $77.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $103.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROAD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $442,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 159,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,767,689.87. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fred Julius Smith III purchased 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.83 per share, with a total value of $689,055.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,333 shares in the company, valued at $689,055.39. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

