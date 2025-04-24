Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cencora were worth $16,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its position in Cencora by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 112.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the third quarter worth $4,072,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Cencora during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Cencora in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.55.

NYSE COR opened at $284.71 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $296.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.28.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,223 shares of company stock worth $13,580,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

