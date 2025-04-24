Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Acquired by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 643.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1,538.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 2,000 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,860. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

