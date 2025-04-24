Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys 62,997 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,997 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.43% of Fox Factory worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1,569.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,110 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXF. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Fox Factory stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $848.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $54.86.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $352.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Articles

