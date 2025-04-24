Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,229,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $230,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dover from $230.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Dover Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE DOV opened at $166.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Dover Co. has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

