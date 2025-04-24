Voya Investment Management LLC Has $220.65 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 655,791 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 1.17% of First Solar worth $220,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,821,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,259,697,000 after buying an additional 120,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,242 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $469,154,000 after acquiring an additional 63,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in First Solar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,359,846 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,899,000 after purchasing an additional 262,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,056 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,410,000 after purchasing an additional 223,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in First Solar by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,244 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $336,871,000 after purchasing an additional 426,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $169,125.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,492,640. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $30,628.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,815. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on First Solar from $267.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on First Solar from $304.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

First Solar Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $131.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.31. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

