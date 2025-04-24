Voya Investment Management LLC Has $192.85 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 259.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 338,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,315 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of McKesson worth $192,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.50.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $692.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $657.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $603.65. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $728.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

