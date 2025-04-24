Credit Industriel ET Commercial Acquires Shares of 10,709 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,224,000 after buying an additional 29,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,169,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Element Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,510. This trade represents a 94.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.