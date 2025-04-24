Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.66.

Shopify Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.59.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,323,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $481,000. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $6,105,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

