Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Invests $13.37 Million in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 826,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Freshworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Freshworks by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Freshworks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 3,574 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $50,750.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,684,776.80. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $140,999.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,406.64. The trade was a 25.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,177 shares of company stock worth $498,042. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 0.98. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Freshworks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Freshworks from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

