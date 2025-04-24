Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $20.40 Million Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,850 shares during the period. LivaNova accounts for 1.0% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.81% of LivaNova worth $20,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in LivaNova by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

