Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 140,029 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,029 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Shift4 Payments worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOUR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.05.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 4.2 %

FOUR stock opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.