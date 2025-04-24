Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $16,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,639,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,582,464,000 after purchasing an additional 229,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $831,723,000 after buying an additional 45,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,306,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $265,262,000 after acquiring an additional 78,623 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $106.74 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

