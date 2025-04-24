Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 13,850 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,747,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $150.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.32 and a 1-year high of $191.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.28 and a 200-day moving average of $163.37.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $685,700.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,405 shares in the company, valued at $983,601.90. This represents a 41.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $339,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,312.25. This represents a 28.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,105 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,463. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

