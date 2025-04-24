Dauntless Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,733 Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPRE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 250,738 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 174,519 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,940,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 488,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 1,122.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 704,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 646,507 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on GPRE. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of GPRE opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.20. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

