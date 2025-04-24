Penn Capital Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,374,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,300,000. Brandywine Realty Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11,198.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.32. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.09%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

