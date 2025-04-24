Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Position Lessened by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 521,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,857 shares during the quarter. Golden Entertainment makes up 1.6% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $16,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of GDEN opened at $25.98 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $686.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDEN shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

