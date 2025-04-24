Dauntless Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 118,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Adecoagro accounts for about 1.2% of Dauntless Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Adecoagro by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is 39.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

