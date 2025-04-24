Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases New Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 173,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,573,000. Lumentum makes up about 1.4% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average is $75.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,799.84. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lumentum from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

