Dauntless Investment Group LLC Takes $420,000 Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Teekay comprises about 0.4% of Dauntless Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Teekay by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Teekay by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Stock Up 3.1 %

TK stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. Teekay Co. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $611.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.47.

About Teekay

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 10.96%.

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.