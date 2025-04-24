Dauntless Investment Group LLC Takes Position in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of TScan Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCRX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 72,967 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 512,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 148,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 55,140 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TCRX stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 1,188.88%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $14.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TCRX

About TScan Therapeutics

(Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.