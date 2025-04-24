Dauntless Investment Group LLC Invests $697,000 in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for 0.7% of Dauntless Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Westwind Capital grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,351,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $602,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

