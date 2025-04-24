8,407 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Bought by Dauntless Investment Group LLC

Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

FXI opened at $33.83 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

