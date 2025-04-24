Dauntless Investment Group LLC Invests $607,000 in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Warrior Met Coal comprises 0.6% of Dauntless Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,994,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,279 shares during the period. Dalal Street LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 1,704,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,263 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,760,000. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,354,000. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 545,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,571,000 after buying an additional 133,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.70 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

