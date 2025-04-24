Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,341 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $58,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 107,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,971,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 287,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after buying an additional 204,283 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.03.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

