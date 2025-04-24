Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 114,953 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,953 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.42% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $33,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV opened at $33.85 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

