D1 Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 121,171 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,171 shares during the period. PTC makes up about 1.8% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.49% of PTC worth $108,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in PTC by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PTC from $211.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PTC from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $147.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.66.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.